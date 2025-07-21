Mumbai train blast 2006: Bombay HC acquits all 12 accused, cites lack of evidence The Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing the prosecution's failure to prove the charges, despite earlier convictions and death sentences.

Mumbai:

In a landmark judgment on Monday, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, stating that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the charges against them. This verdict marks a significant development in one of India’s most high-profile terror cases.

Background: The 2006 Mumbai train blasts

On July 11, 2006, seven coordinated bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai’s suburban trains on the Western Railway line during rush hour. The serial attacks claimed 189 lives and left more than 800 injured. The bombs, planted in pressure cooker containers, targeted first-class compartments, shaking the city and prompting a massive counter-terrorism operation.

Earlier convictions and sentences

In 2015, a special court convicted 12 persons involved in the case. Five of them were sentenced to death, while the remaining seven received life imprisonment. Following the convictions, the Maharashtra government petitioned the Bombay High Court to confirm the death sentences, while the convicts appealed against their convictions and sentences.

The high court verdict

A special bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak delivered the verdict at 9:30 AM on Monday. The bench quashed all convictions, refusing to uphold the death penalties and life imprisonments previously awarded.

“The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime,” the court observed, adding that the accused should be released forthwith if not wanted in any other case.

Court proceedings and key arguments

The High Court heard the case over six months, starting in July 2024. The defence lawyers argued that confessions made under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were extracted under duress and torture, rendering them unreliable.

The defence also cited investigations pointing to the Indian Mujahideen’s involvement, presenting a confession by IM member Sadiq to support their claims.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare argued vigorously for three months, stating that the evidence proved guilt beyond a doubt and described the case as one of the “rarest of rare” that merited capital punishment.

Reactions and Next Steps

After the verdict, the convicts, appearing via video conference from various jails, thanked their lawyers. The families of the victims expressed shock and disappointment over the acquittals.

The Maharashtra government and prosecution may now decide to appeal the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court.