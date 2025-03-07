Mumbai tragedy: 41-year-old man ends life in a hotel room, blames wife and aunt in suicide note In his last message, Nishant Tripathi addressed his mother, brother, and sister before turning to his wife. He accused his wife and her aunt of being responsible for his suffering, stating that he could no longer endure the alleged torment.

A shocking incident has emerged from Mumbai, where a 41-year-old man allegedly died by suicide, blaming his wife and her aunt for his extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Nishant Tripathi, who was an animation industry professional. Before ending his life on February 28 at a hotel in Vile Parle, Tripathi uploaded a "farewell message" on his company's website, naming his family members and expressing his final thoughts.

Hailing from Mumbai's Virar region, Tripathi had reportedly been facing harassment from his wife, Apoorva Parikh, and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra. In the days leading up to the tragedy, he had shifted to a hotel in Mumbai. According to the police, he had booked the room three days before his suicide and had even placed a "Do Not Disturb" sign on his door on the day of the incident.

A final letter and a heartbreaking farewell

In his last message, Tripathi addressed his mother, brother, and sister before turning to his wife. He accused his wife and her aunt of being responsible for his suffering, stating that he could no longer endure the alleged torment. "Hi babe...By the time you read this, I'll be gone. in my last moments, I could've hated you for everything that happened, but I don't. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it's not going to fade (sic)," read Tripathi's last note for his wife.

"My mother knows that among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi are also responsible for my death. So, I beg you, don't approach her now.She's broken enough. Let her grieve in peace," the note further added.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)A copy of Nishant's final note for his wife.

Deceased's mother speaks to India TV

Speaking to India TV over phone, the deceased's mother Neelam Tripathi, a resident of Kanpur, confirmed that Apoorva had been married before and divorced before meeting Nishant at a party. Their own marriage was reportedly on the verge of collapse before this devastating turn of events. "On the morning of February 28, Nishant locked himself in his hotel room. When hotel staff noticed an unusual silence for an extended period, they used a master key to enter his room, only to find him hanging from a hook in the bathroom," added Tripathi's mother.

Police investigation underway

Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, after Tripathi's mother lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station, authorities filed a case under Section 108 of the BNS against Apoorva Parikh and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra. Investigators also discovered a suicide note that Tripathi had uploaded to his company’s website, which was password-protected. The note reportedly ended with a poignant poem, where he expressed his love for his wife despite the pain and named her and her aunt as the reasons behind his tragic decision.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Man ends life alleging torture by wife in Hubli, leaves shocking suicide note behind