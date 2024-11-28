Mumbai traffic police control room gets threat call claiming 'plan in place to kill PM Modi', probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police’s traffic control room received a threatening call on Thursday where the caller claimed a plan was in place to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to police sources, the caller has been identified as a woman. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Amboli police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend her, police said.

Initial reports suggest the woman is mentally disturbed, but authorities are proceeding with the investigation following standard procedures, police said. The police have launched an investigation and are adhering to all protocols while tracking the suspect, they added.

Similar threat call last year

Last year in July also, the Mumbai Police control room had received a similar threat call wherein the call had warned to kill Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per officials, an unidentified person had called on the landline number of the Mumbai Police Control Room and threatened to kill the Prime Minister and the UP CM. The caller had also reportedly threatened to carry out "26/11-like attack" in the country.