Mumbai: Traffic curbs in Bandra Kurla Complex till October 9 | Check affected routes

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory cautioning motorists about possible traffic congestion in and around the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from October 7 to 9, when the Global Fintech Fest 2025 (GFF) will take place at the Jio World Centre. Authorities said a large turnout is expected over the three-day event, which will bring together delegates, industry leaders, and international dignitaries. Motorists have been urged to plan their routes and travel schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience.

“In view of a major global event scheduled at Bandra Kurla Complex from 7th to 9th October 2025, a large number of attendees are expected, leading to traffic congestion in and around the BKC area. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in an advisory posted on X.

Global leaders to address fintech summit

The Global Fintech Fest, recognised as the world’s largest fintech gathering, will feature prominent policymakers, industry experts, and innovators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to deliver keynote addresses during the event.

Starmer, on his first official visit to India as UK Prime Minister, will be in the country from October 8 to 9. On October 9, both leaders are scheduled to meet in Mumbai to assess progress under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by the Vision 2035 roadmap. The framework prioritises cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence, climate, healthcare, and education.

BKC: Mumbai’s financial hub on high alert

The Bandra Kurla Complex, which houses key financial institutions such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and major banks including ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank, is expected to witness significant vehicular movement during the summit.