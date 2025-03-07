Mumbai traffic advisory issued for Lollapalooza India 2025 event: Check date, restrictions Mumbai Traffic Advisory: The Mumbai police said the event is expected to attract a large crowd and stated that road construction is taking place on Arthur Road, Sant Ghadge Maharaj Road, and Senapati Bapat Road, which will further contribute to the delays.

Mumbai: Mumbai traffic has been issued and restrictions have been imposed for Lollapalooza India 2025 event in the city. The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday said in the advisory that there will be significant traffic slowdowns in the city on March 8-9 due to a highly anticipated event Lollapalooza India 2025. It should be noted that the Lollapalooza India event is making its grand return in 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

For a smooth commute to the venue, the Mumbai Traffic Police recommend that citizens use trains, monorails, and other public transport options.

Check Mumbai traffic advisory

In a post on X, the Mumbai Police stated, "Looks like it’ll be an ‘eventful’ weekend at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI, Worli. Given that Arthur Road, Sant Ghadge Maharaj Road, and Senapati Bapat Road are partially under construction, expect slow traffic movement."

Apart from this, Mumbai Police also released a traffic advisory to help ensure smooth vehicular movement as the Maharashtra Budget Session. The motorists are advised to be aware of the traffic restrictions in place from March 3 to March 10.

Mumbai Police said because of the ongoing Budget Session, Mumbaikars travelling to South Mumbai should pay attention to the following restrictions outlined by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pradnya Jedge.

Mumbai traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid