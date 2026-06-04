Mumbai to witness 24 high tides above 4.5 metres in monsoon this year, check advisory for local residents

Mumbai:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offcials said on Thursday that Mumbai will witness 24 high tides above 4.5 metres during this year's monsoon season, including a six-day spell from June 14 to 19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 24 high tide periods comprise six each in June and July, five in August and seven in September.

"The first spell of high tides will occur from June 14 to 19, with wave heights ranging from 4.64 metres to 4.87 metres. The highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, when waves are forecast to reach 4.89 metres," the BMC said.

Mumbai to witness 24 high tides: Check advisory

Citizens must avoid venturing near beaches and the seashore during high-tide periods and should strictly follow advisories issued from time to time, the BMC said.

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had urged people to stay away from the city’s seafront due to a high tide was expected to reach 4.96 metres. As the civic body, Mumbai witnessed a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday. Residents were advised to exercise caution, especially near low-lying areas along the coast.

Pre-monsoon showers lash Mumbai

Last week, widespread pre-monsoon showers lashed Mumbai on Sunday morning, providing a breather from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days. Several parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, received moderate to heavy rainfall, with waterlogging reported in some areas. Parts of neighbouring Navi Mumbai also witnessed heavy showers.



The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova received significant rainfall over the last one to two hours. Waterlogging slowed traffic, inconveniencing motorists and commuters in some areas.



The Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl due to rain and an accident. Several two-wheeler riders, caught unawares by the sudden downpour without rain gear, were seen taking shelter under flyovers, skywalks, and shop awnings. Suburban railway services remained unaffected, though some trains were running behind schedule. No untoward incidents were reported on the rail network, officials said.

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