Mumbai to get pod taxis, project gets go-ahead from CM Fadnavis: Check routes and other details Announcing the pod taxi project in Mumbai previously, CM Devendra Fadnavis had said the service will play an important role in the business corridor between Kurla and Bandra railway stations.

Mumbai:

In a significant move toward modern urban mobility, the Maharashtra government has instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to conduct feasibility studies for India’s first pod taxi network. The proposed system will link Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira Bhayandar, three rapidly expanding urban zones that continue to struggle with heavy traffic and long travel durations.

Mumbai pod taxi expected routes

In September, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that pod taxi services will be introduced in Mumbai to strengthen last mile connectivity and ease the load on the city’s existing transport systems. During a meeting held to review the project, Fadnavis had said the service will play an important role in the business corridor between Kurla and Bandra railway stations. The area is expected to experience a sharp rise in commuter traffic with the upcoming bullet train station and the new Mumbai High Court building.

Congestion easing in metropolitan cities

These regions have seen sharp population growth, which has increased pressure on road infrastructure. Pod taxis, which are small driverless electric vehicles running on elevated guideways, offer an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative. They produce no tailpipe emissions, generate very little noise, and can be easily integrated with metro, bus, and road networks. Because the system operates above existing roads, it avoids expensive land acquisition and helps ease pressure on busy routes.

The project builds on earlier plans such as the proposed Bandra Kurla Complex pod taxi corridor, designed to improve mobility across Mumbai’s most important commercial hub.

How pod taxis work

Pod taxis, or Personal Rapid Transit systems, carry three to six passengers and provide direct travel from one station to another without intermediate stops. This ensures faster and smoother journeys compared to conventional public transport. With fully automated operations, the system reduces human error, enhances safety, and provides on demand point to point travel suitable for densely populated urban regions.

Cities such as Abu Dhabi, London, and several locations in South Korea and Japan already operate pod taxi systems, mainly for last mile connectivity. India’s proposed network draws on these global examples but is customised for the complexities of its high density metropolitan environment.

Residents and daily commuters have reacted positively to the proposal and believe it will shorten travel times, cut pollution, and improve last mile connectivity for metro lines. If implemented successfully, the pod taxi network has the potential to reduce dependence on private vehicles and contribute to a cleaner and more efficient urban transport system.

Also read | Bharat Taxi: India's first co-operative taxi service to challenge Ola and Uber, check details