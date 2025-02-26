Mumbai to get pod taxi system soon from Mira-Bhayandar to Thane-Ghodbunder, traffic jams to be reduced Designed for the round-the-clock operation, the new taxi system will include advanced safety features, such as collision avoidance technology and a 25-metre following distance.

Mumbai: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters of Mumbai. The Maharashtra government recently announced plans to introduce a pod taxi system to improve urban transportation and connectivity in Mira-Bhayandar and Thane-Ghodbunder. According to the Maharashtra government, the new pod taxi system will ease traffic congestion and enhance metro connectivity in these high-density areas.

Giving details, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told Times Now that the project following his visit to the Futran Experience Centre at Nutran EV Mobility in Vadodara. He assessed the feasibility of the technology for Maharashtra’s urban corridors along with the transport commissioner and senior officials, the report said.

How Pod Taxi will work?

As per the report, the pod taxis system will work on an elevated track, approximately six metres above road level, supported by compact pillars. All pods will accommodate up to 20 passengers and operate at speeds of 60-70 kmph using electric motors and battery-powered systems.

New pod taxi system: Check latest features

Will be designed for the round-the-clock operation, the new taxi system will include advanced safety features, such as collision avoidance technology and a 25-metre following distance.

The new taxi system will improve last-mile connectivity and help decongest busy routes by transporting over 15,000 passengers per hour per direction.

This new system will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to reduce government expenditure and ensure efficient execution. Authorities stated that a three-year timeline will be required to complete the project, subject to necessary approvals.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said it already appointed a concessionaire for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) pod taxi project. And the MoU was signed on October 9, 2024, with an expected one-year approval period before construction begins.

As there is rapid urbanisation and increasing traffic congestion, Maharashtra’s pod taxi initiative is set to provide a futuristic, eco-friendly transport alternative for commuters.