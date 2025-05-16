Mumbai: Three held for performing stunts on moving cars in Chembur | VIDEO The incident, captured in a viral video, occurred near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah on the Eastern Freeway in Shivaji Nagar.

Mumbai:

An FIR has been registered against three men for reckless driving and performing dangerous stunts on a busy road in Mumbai's Chembur area earlier this week.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah on the Eastern Freeway in Shivaji Nagar. A video of the act, now viral on social media, captured the men engaging in perilous behaviour while driving.

The accused, identified as Adnan Mohammed Eesa Khan (20), Muqeem Bashir Khan (22), and Junaid Awdali Khan (20), are all taxi drivers and residents of Govandi. Police confirmed that all three have been arrested.

In the video, one of the accused is seen driving the car at high speed while all three occupants lean dangerously out of the windows. The driver is also seen extending his arm out of the window to briefly clasp hands with another person in a vehicle driving alongside.

Watch the video here:

“Following the circulation of the video showing the dangerous act on the Eastern Freeway near Chembur, RCF Police swiftly arrested the trio involved,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Based on a complaint filed by police constable Navnath Dattu Vaykhande, the trio has been booked under sections 281, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.