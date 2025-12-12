Mumbai: Tea stall owner killed as part of balcony collapses near Masjid Bunder railway station A probe has now been launched, said a civic official, adding that they would soon conduct preliminary checks of buildings and structures in the area that have weakened.

A balcony of a building near the Masjid Bunder railway station in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday night, leading to the death of one person, while two others were injured, said officials. The incident happened at around 9 pm at the Kotak Bhavan on Narsee Natha Street in Masjid (West) after a second floor balcony of building collapsed suddenly.

The incident left three persons, including a tea stall owner, injured. The three have been identified as Mukesh Dendore (28), Shafiq Islam (40) and Shalikram Jaiswal (52). They were rushed to the JJ Hospital, where the officials declared Dendore dead. Islam and Jaiswal, meanwhile, are getting treated for their injuries.

According to officials, Dendore used to operate his tea stall business from below the building. A probe has now been launched, said a civic official, adding that they would soon conduct preliminary checks of buildings and structures in the area that have weakened. The police will also registered a first information report (FIR) in this regard.