Mumbai SUV rampage: Security guards hit, SUV rams gate in shocking incident | WATCH A black SUV rammed into security guards at Mira Road's JP North Barcelona apartment complex after being denied entry, leaving three injured. The driver, Kashish Gupta, fled the scene, while residents remain in shock. Watch the shocking CCTV footage and latest updates.

A brutal case of reckless violence was witnessed in Mira Road's JP North Barcelona residential apartment complex when a driver of an SUV deliberately drove into security guards after he was refused entry. A video obtained from CCTV shows the black SUV first striking a cluster of guards, then reversing, and again crashing into the security cabin before speeding towards other residents and security officials at the entrance. The incident happened about 11 AM on Tuesday.

SUV driver on the run

The driver, Kashish Gupta, is on the run at present, and two passengers accompanying him are also being questioned.

In another video, shot on a mobile phone belonging to a security guard, Gupta can be heard issuing threats to the guards before attacking them.

"Tell them to fall in line. They have no idea what I can do," Gupta is heard saying just moments before driving into the security personnel.

Guards injured, residents shocked

Reports stated that three security guards were seriously injured, while eight residents managed to avoid being struck by the vehicle. Eyewitnesses report that the attackers were drunk and were threatening to "show a glimpse of Ghaziabad."

Police probe underway

A FIR has been lodged at Kashigaon Police Station, and officials are conducting a medical examination of the suspects. In the meanwhile, panic and fear have struck the residents of the housing colony as police kept searching for the accused.