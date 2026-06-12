Mumbai still waiting for monsoon: Why the city missed its rain date and when showers are likely | Explained

Mumbai:

The arrival of monsoon over Mumbai is officially delayed. The official annual onset of monsoon date for Mumbai is generally June 11, however, there are no signs of arrival of rain until next week. "The southwest monsoon has reached southern Maharashtra and expected to cover certain districts of south Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra in next four to five days," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said.

Why monsoon delayed in Mumbai?

Mumbai missed its June 11 monsoon deadline due to a stalled Arabian Sea branch, weak westerly winds, and dry air intrusions over the Konkan coast. Furthermore, northwestern western disturbances and an emerging El Niño have disrupted the moisture-laden wind flows, stalling the monsoon in southern Maharashtra.

When to expect monsoon in Mumbai?

The IMD expects the weather condition to improve as a low-level cyclonic circulation develops. Mumbaikars can expect the official monsoon arrival around June 15, with heavy, sustained downpours building up by June 18–19.

The IMD also added that there are no signs that monsoon will arrive over Mumbai in next few days, and until the monsoon activity normalises over Mumbai, the temperatures will continue to remain high.

However, the southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 4, nine days after the onset date forecasted by the IMD. The weather department earlier had said that if the monsoon progresses normally, it will arrive over Mumbai and Maharashtra within seven to 10 days. Accordingly, the monsoon has strengthened over southern parts of Maharashtra, but the transition has been slower than expected.

Mumbai witnessed light rain last month

Last month, light rains lashed several parts of Mumbai as the India Meteorological Department announced the onset of pre-monsoon showers, while high humidity and daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius made conditions highly oppressive.

The Santacruz observatory, which tracks weather for the suburbs, logged a minimum temperature of 29.9 degrees Celsius with no rain, while the Colaba weather station in south Mumbai recorded a minimum of 28.6 degrees Celsius and 0.6 mm rainfall. Mumbaikars grappled with sweltering conditions, as daytime temperatures consistently hovered above the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Senior IMD scientist Sushma Nair said that the city witnessed drizzle during the day, which is a part of pre-monsoon activity. Showers will gradually intensify as the monsoon advances, she added.

Pune received pre-monsoon showers in May

Pune also received pre-monsoon showers in May this year even as large parts of Maharashtra witnessed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Pune recorded 13.1-mm rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat, as the mercury logged 37 degrees Celsius.Satara too witnessed drizzles. Nandurbar in north Maharashtra recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Malegaon clocked 41 degrees.

Parbhani and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada saw maximum temperature at 41.3 and 41.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Colaba observatory, the base station for Mumbai recorded 35 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz logged 34.5 degrees Celsius for the suburbs, the IMD said.

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