Mumbai shocker: Grandson, two others arrested for dumping cancer-stricken woman in garbage pile A 60-year-old woman suffering from skin cancer was found abandoned and injured in a garbage heap in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. Police have arrested her grandson Rahul Shewale, his brother-in-law Babasaheb Gaikwad, and an autorickshaw driver Sanjay Kadresim for dumping her.

Mumbai:

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked outrage across Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police have arrested a man for dumping his 60-year-old cancer-stricken grandmother in a garbage heap in Aarey Colony. Two others, the man's brother-in-law and the autorickshaw driver involved, have also been arrested.

The main accused, identified as Rahul Shewale, allegedly paid Rs 400 to an autorickshaw driver, Sanjay Kadresim, to help him abandon his grandmother Yashoda Gaikwad, a skin cancer patient, in the forested area of Aarey on June 22. Rahul's brother-in-law Babasaheb Gaikwad also allegedly assisted in the act.

Woman found injured and abandoned in garbage heap

Local authorities found Yashoda injured and weak in a heap of garbage in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Initially, Rahul claimed that she had left the house on her own, but CCTV footage and police investigation revealed otherwise.

The elderly woman, suffering from a form of ulcerative skin cancer, was first rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital and later shifted to Cooper Hospital, where she is currently under treatment. According to Dean Dr. Sudhir Medhekar, her vitals are stable.

FIR registered, Human Rights Commission takes note

An FIR has been registered at the Aarey Colony police station under multiple sections of the IPC. The case has drawn widespread condemnation, prompting the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. In a humanitarian gesture, the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur has offered to treat the woman free of cost.

The shocking nature of the crime, involving deliberate abandonment of a sick family member, has triggered a wave of anger across social media and renewed calls for stricter legal action in cases of elder abuse. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(Reported by Govind Thakur)

