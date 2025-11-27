Mumbai shocker: Girl claims mother, neighbour forced her into prostitution for money; FIR lodged The student tearfully disclosed to her school teacher that her mother and 'uncle' were forcing her into prostitution. A police official informed that when the atrocities became unbearable, the victim took one of her friends and went to her class teacher to narrate her ordeal.

Mumbai:

In a shocking revelation, a minor girl from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar claimed that her mother, along with a neighbour, forced her into prostitution. The 10th class girl, in her police complaint, alleged that she has been forced into flesh trade since April by the aforementioned duo to earn money.

Student narrates ordeal to teacher

The student tearfully disclosed to her school teacher that her mother and "uncle" were forcing her into prostitution. A police official informed that when the atrocities became unbearable, the victim took one of her friends and went to her class teacher to narrate her ordeal.

The student also told the teacher that she had once run away and stayed at her friend's house for three days, but upon her return, she was once again pushed back into the repulsive act.

The teacher was deeply shocked upon hearing the girl's traumatic story and she immediately informed the school authorities about the serious matter. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the school administration promptly informed the local police.

Case filed against mother, neighbour

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Ghatkopar Police Station has registered a case against the girl's mother and the neighbour under Sections 64 and 98 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Malegaon rape case

This came days after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Nashik district. A massive protest was launched by the locals, seeking capital punishment for the accused.

A foot march was taken out by thousands of people. Some protesters also tried to enter the court premises, but were stopped by police personnel.