Mumbai: Sewri-Worli connector to open soon for commuters, will ease traffic jams in city, check details

Image Source : PIXABAY Check all about Mumbai's Sewri-Worli connector.

Mumbai: Here comes a big update for the Mumbaikars. The Sewri-Worli connector is all set to open soon for commuters and once it is completed, it will ease traffic jams in city. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in this regard is making rapid progress on the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector. After it is open to public, the 4.5-km link that will enhance connectivity between Atal Setu, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road.

Constructed as a four-lane elevated corridor, the connector will ease Mumbai’s traffic jams and will streamline travel for commuters between Navi Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and South Mumbai.

As per a report by FPJ, over 60% of the work has already completed and the project includes the construction of two Road Over Bridges (ROBs) on the Central and Western Railway lines. These ROBs are critical to the project’s execution but also pose significant engineering challenges, particularly at Elphinstone Road.

It should be noted that one of the critical aspects of the project is the construction of a new double-decker bridge near Prabhadevi Railway Station. The current structure, over 100 years old and just 13 meters wide, is set to be demolished and replaced by a modern ROB. And the new bridge will feature two decks: the first level will have a 2+2 lane carriageway and the second level will help in the traffic movement from Atal Setu to Worli.

However, the demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new ROB will need careful planning and coordination with railway authorities. The new structure will feature two massive spans—one measuring 95 meters with a weight of approximately 3,000 metric tonnes, and another 37 meters long, weighing around 1,200 metric tonnes.

Sewri-Worli connector: What are challenges ahead

The future challenges ahead include dismantling the existing bridge using heavy-duty cranes, including two with an 800 MT capacity and a standby crane of 500 MT.

Competing the work over active railway tracks, requiring time-block approvals from both Central and Western Railway.

Sewri-Worli connector: How commuters will benefit

The Sewri-Worli connector will enhance connectivity. Commuters from Navi Mumbai heading to Central & South Mumbai will benefit from a signal-free, time-saving route.

The Sewri-Worli connector is expected to add about 15-20% vehicular traffic from Bandra-worli and Mumbai Coastal road to Atal Setu, increasing the toll revenue on Atal Setu.

The double-decker Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Prabhadevi Station, crossing both Central & Western Railway lines will be constructed using an advanced Push-Pull method for maximum safety.