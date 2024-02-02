Mumbai on alert after serial blasts threat message, agencies launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai on alert after serial blasts threat call

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message on Friday of serial bomb blasts to be carried out across the city. The message said that bombs have been planted at 6 places in Mumbai.

After receiving this message, the entire agency is on alert. Investigation is underway to to trace the person who sent the message.

Earlier, Chattrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrayala located in Colaba and Nehru Science Centre in Worli received bomb threats via email on Friday (January 6). The emails claimed the presence of bombs in the respective places that could detonate at any minute.

However, when the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad of Mumbai Police reached the spot they did not find anything suspicious. Later, the police booked unidentified persons for sending emails threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai.

