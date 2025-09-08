Schools, colleges, government offices, banks to remain closed in Mumbai today, here’s why

Schools, colleges, government offices and various banks will remain closed in Mumbai on Monday after the Eid-e-Milad holiday was deferred from September 5 to 8, to avoid coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi processions.
Milad-un-Nabi, which is also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, was celebrated across the country on September 5. but Mumbai and its suburbs, the public holiday was shifted to Monday. The public holiday on September 5 was unchanged for other districts in the state.
“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.
What else is remaining closed in Mumbai today?
Apart from schools and colleges, the government offices, market, and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on September 8 for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday. However, the stock markets will remain functional for traders.
Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday shifted to Monday?
The Maharashtra government deferred the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September. The shift in the holiday was made to maintain harmony in the city.
