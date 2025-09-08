Advertisement
  3. Schools, colleges, government offices, banks to remain closed in Mumbai today, here’s why

Mumbai school holiday: The Maharashtra government deferred the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September. The shift in the holiday was made to maintain harmony in the city.

Schools, colleges to remain shut in Mumbai today.
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Mumbai today. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Schools, colleges, government offices and various banks will remain closed in Mumbai on Monday after the Eid-e-Milad holiday was deferred from September 5 to 8, to avoid coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi processions.

Milad-un-Nabi, which is also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, was celebrated across the country on September 5. but  Mumbai and its suburbs, the public holiday was shifted to Monday. The public holiday on September 5 was unchanged for other districts in the state.

“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.

What else is remaining closed in Mumbai today?

Apart from schools and colleges, the government offices, market, and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on September 8 for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday. However, the stock markets will remain functional for traders.

Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday shifted to Monday?

The Maharashtra government deferred the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September. The shift in the holiday was made to maintain harmony in the city.

