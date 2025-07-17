Mumbai's Gokhale Bridge faces backlash over narrow footpath despite built for crores | VIDEO The newly opened Gokhale Bridge spans 511 metres in length and has a width of 27 metres, featuring a 3+3 lane carriageway for vehicles and pedestrian pathways on both sides.

Mumbai:

A video of Mumbai's newly inaugurated Gokhale Bridge has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage over its unusually narrow footpath. Built at a massive cost of over Rs 100 crores and with the promise of easing traffic congestion, the bridge is now facing criticism from pedestrians who question the practicality and safety of its design. The viral clip shows a footpath so narrow that even two people can barely walk side by side, raising serious concerns about pedestrian comfort and planning foresight.

Bridge closure after 2018 collapse

The Gokhale Bridge was originally shut down after a tragic incident in 2018 when a portion of it collapsed over railway tracks, killing two people and injuring three. Following the incident, authorities had suspended traffic and ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all railway bridges across Mumbai.

Reconstruction began in March 2021

Reconstruction of the bridge kicked off in March 2021 with work beginning on both approach roads, while construction over the railway tracks started in April 2023. The first phase, which allowed light vehicles to move from west to east, was opened to the public in February last year.

However, the project has faced constant criticism throughout its execution.

Flyover misalignment draws criticism

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) came under fire when it was revealed that the newly reconstructed bridge did not align with the north arm of the Barfiwala Flyover, a structure built over a decade ago. The mismatch sparked political debates and forced the civic body to consult experts. Eventually, a portion of the flyover was lifted to bring it in line with the new bridge.

The north arm of the Barfiwala Flyover was finally reopened in July 2024. With the completion of the second phase of construction, the Gokhale Bridge is now fully functional. The inauguration was led by Maharashtra Minister and Mumbai Suburban district guardian Ashish Shelar, who attended a public ceremony on the overpass.

Experts oversaw flyover realignment

According to the BMC, both the north and south arms of the Barfiwala Flyover were raised using hydraulic jacks under the technical guidance of experts from Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) and IIT Bombay. Officials claim that the bridge will significantly improve connectivity between Andheri East’s Western Express Highway and Andheri West’s Swami Vivekanand Road via Teli Gully.

Bridge specifications and key features

It should be noted here that the newly opened Gokhale Bridge spans 511 metres in length and has a width of 27 metres, featuring a 3+3 lane carriageway for vehicles and pedestrian pathways on both sides. The section over the railway tracks measures 90 metres.

