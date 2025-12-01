Mumbai reels under toxic air; BMC implements GRAP 4 restrictions in several areas The civic body has deployed flying squads in each ward, consisting of engineers, police personnel, and GPS-tracked vehicles. The purpose is to enforce pollution control regulations and monitor emissions. Recently, inspections were conducted at 70 sites.

GRAP 4 restrictions have been imposed in several areas of the financial capital Mumbai in view of continuously deteriorating air quality. The AQI in Mumbai continues to hover between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. As a result, smog, reduced visibility, and health issues are affecting residents. People have been reporting complaints of eye irritation, breathing difficulties.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun implementing GRAP 4 in certain areas.

Areas under GRAP-4

Due to the worsening air quality, BMC has applied GRAP-4 (Pollution Emergency Protocol) in heavily polluted areas such as Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navi Nagar, Powai and Mulund. In the most affected wards, over 50 construction and ready-mix concrete (RMC) sites have been issued work-shutdown notices.

Besides, bakeries, marble-cutting units and other small local industries have been instructed to adopt cleaner processes. Non-compliance may lead to penalties.

Flying squads deployed in every ward

The civic body has deployed flying squads in each ward, consisting of engineers, police personnel, and GPS-tracked vehicles. The purpose is to enforce pollution control regulations and monitor emissions. Recently, inspections were conducted at 70 sites, and violations of dust-control norms were found at 53 locations, with notices immediately issued.

Mumbai Congress releases clean air plan

The Mumbai Congress recently unveiled the ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’. The plan emphasises clean air as a basic right, 24×7 monitoring, planting 1 million trees under ‘Green Mumbai 2030’, and stricter pollution regulations for vehicles, construction and industries.

According to the proposal, strict measures will automatically come into effect when AQI exceeds prescribed limits. These measures include night-time restrictions, halting non-essential construction, ensuring air purifiers in heavily polluted school zones, providing N95 masks to workers, and creating green corridors and ‘breathing zones’ around major infrastructure sites.