Mumbai school holiday on August 20: Will schools and colleges remain closed due to heavy rain? Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Maharashtra, train services between CSMT and Thane, and on the Harbour Line, have been suspended, while schools have been closed for safety.

Mumbai:

Mumbai, along with several regions in Maharashtra, continues to face severe disruption due to relentless monsoon rains. In response to the rising flood risk and waterlogging, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, from August 18 to 19, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, warning of heavy rainfall and advising residents to stay indoors.

Will Mumbai schools remain closed on August 20?

As of now, the BMC has not issued any official statement regarding school closures on August 20. However, given the ongoing heavy rainfall and the IMD's forecast of continued downpours until August 21, students and parents are left wondering if schools will remain closed for a third consecutive day. The BMC has urged everyone to stay informed through official channels and keep an eye on updates.

Panvel and other municipalities declare August 20 as a holiday

While the situation remains unclear for Mumbai, neighboring regions such as Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have already announced the closure of schools and colleges for August 20 due to the extreme weather conditions. These areas have been facing severe flooding and transportation disruptions, prompting local authorities to prioritize public safety.

Mumbai faces record rainfall

On August 19, 2025, Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rain within an 11-hour period, from 4 am to 3 pm. Areas like Santacruz (163.4 mm), Vikhroli (161.5 mm), and Juhu (118.5 mm) reported some of the highest rainfall. The torrential rains have resulted in widespread waterlogging, causing significant traffic jams and making several roads impassable.

Monorail incident causes panic among passengers

In addition to the flooding, a significant incident unfolded when a monorail near the Mysore Colony station in Chembur became stranded due to overcrowding. Passengers, redirected from the Harbour Line, were trapped for hours without adequate communication. Over 200 passengers were on board, and many reported suffocation and distress due to the lack of air circulation. The authorities swiftly launched rescue operations, with several passengers treated on-site for suffocation, while one was sent to Sion Hospital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the public that an investigation into the incident would take place and that steps would be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Safety precautions and alerts

Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors, as a Red Alert has been issued for August 20. With rainfall expected to continue, the BMC and local municipalities have advised residents to stay vigilant and updated on any new weather advisories. Authorities have also set up shelters and temporary relief measures for those affected by the floods, and rescue operations are ongoing in several districts.

As Mumbai and other regions in Maharashtra continue to deal with the ongoing monsoon challenges, the focus remains on ensuring public safety and providing timely assistance. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow official advisories for the latest updates regarding school closures, weather conditions, and emergency response efforts.