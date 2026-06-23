June 23, 2026
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Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in south, western suburbs ahead of monsoon arrival in 48 hours

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas of south Mumbai between 7 am and 8 am, whereas the eastern and western suburbs saw only light showers during the same period, BMC officials said.

Mumbai rains LIVE
Mumbai rains LIVE Image Source : ANI
Mumbai:

Mumbai witnessed its third consecutive day of rainfall on Tuesday, with several parts of the island city receiving moderate to heavy showers in the morning, while the eastern and western suburbs experienced comparatively lighter rain, civic officials said.

The city remained under overcast skies since early morning, with showers gradually intensifying after 7 am. Authorities also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next three hours, cautioning residents about possible lightning and gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas of south Mumbai between 7 am and 8 am, whereas the eastern and western suburbs saw only light showers during the same period, officials added.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic headquarters recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm. Other areas that received significant rainfall included the Colaba Pumping Station and Mandvi Fire Station with 29 mm each, Frosberry Reservoir with 28 mm, the C Ward office in Girgaon with 24 mm, Memewada with 21 mm, and both the N M Joshi Marg Municipal School and D Ward office at Grant Road with 20 mm each.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 13.30 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday. In comparison, the eastern suburbs received 0.38 mm of rainfall, while the western suburbs recorded 0.62 mm during the same period.

Despite the rain, all major subways across Mumbai remained open, and traffic movement was reported to be normal. Suburban railway services operated without disruption, while BEST bus services also continued to function smoothly, the civic body said.

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