Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupt traffic, Andheri subway shut, IMD predicts more showers for next few days Mumbai rains latest update: The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for different parts of the city, and warned of similar weather conditions for four days from Wednesday in parts of the state.

Mumbai:

Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Tuesday evening, leading to waterlogging at many places. Unseasonal heavy rainfall led to traffic jams at many places in Mumbai. Latest updates showed there was one incident of a tree falling and one of a short circuit in the metropolis.

In the meantime, the weather department issued yellow and orange alerts for different parts of the city, and warned of similar weather conditions for four days from Wednesday in parts of the state.

IMD predicts more rains for Mumbai

The IMD predicted more rain for Mumbai and surrounding regions over the next few days and issued multiple weather alerts for districts across Maharashtra. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, while an orange alert has been issued for several districts in Maharashtra.

The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding brought traffic to a grinding halt in areas like Powai in Mumbai. One incident of tree felling near Jalvayu Complex sparked chaos, prompting the administration to direct commuters to use alternative routes. However, no injuries were reported due to the tree felling.

Andheri subway completely submerged

Because of the heavy rains, the Andheri subway was completely submerged in water due to the heavy rains. After the incident came to limelight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot to remove the water through drainage machines.

Train services on Konkan Railway route disrupted

Due to heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging, train services on the Konkan Railway (KR) route were briefly disrupted in the evening after a landslide between Vervali and Vilavade stations in Ratnagiri district. The Railways said huge boulder fell on the tracks at around 6.30 pm amid heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan and Goa region, affecting the rail traffic on the busy 741-kilometre-long route that connects Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

Check weather forecast for Maharashtra

According to updates from the weather office, Maharashtra may witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24, following a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it may move northwards and intensify further.