Mumbai rains: Eight flights diverted, several trains affected as heavy rains batter city, check advisory Mumbai rains: At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport. Airlines issued advisories and informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.

Mumbai:

Incessant rains battered Mumbai city for the second day on Tuesday, flooding streets, severely disrupting road and rail traffic and also affecting flight services. Several trains were also affected in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Eight flights were diverted

At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport. Airlines issued advisories and informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.

(Image Source : PTI)Heavy rains in Mumbai city.

Airlines issue an advisory

While six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

In the wake of the heavy rains, precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures, have been put in place and airport operations were never halted at any point in time.

Air India, in a post on X, said that Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules.

Talking to X, IndiGo said persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations.

"If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," the airline said.

(Image Source : PTI)Commuters pass through flooded waters in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde reviews the flood situation

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation and said the civic chief told him the city received nearly 200 mm rainfall in just six hours.

Nearly 350 persons from Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river, which runs through the city, swelled after torrential rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices remained shut and the Bombay High Court functioned only till 12.30 pm due to the incessant rains which crippled normal life.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances," it added.

300 people evacuated to safe locations

(Image Source : PTI) Severe waterlogging reported in Mumbai.

"Due to the excessive rains, the BMC officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure," Deputy CM Shinde told reporters.

"Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) received heavy rainfall. I spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani who told me that in six hours, nearly 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 24 hours, the downpour was 300 mm. I came here to review the Mithi river's situation. Its bed has swollen and officials are working to ease the flow," he said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: