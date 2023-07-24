Heavy rain lashes in parts of Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai is continuously receiving heavy rainfall for the past 2-3 days.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours, as Santacruz witnessed 101.5mm rainfall and several other areas also received substantial downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm and 70.41 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday.

Due to continuous rainfall in the city for the last few days, the Mumbaikars are facing several issues like traffic jams and waterlogging. Meanwhile, nearby areas are also prone to landslides due to heavy rainfall. On Sunday, a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked because of a landslide near the Adoshi village in Raigad.

'IMD issues Orange alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange alert' for the state. As per the tweet of IMD, the state can witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 24 to July 27. In the wake of heavy rainfall, all schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday.

As many as 22 people lost their lives in Thane and 13 in Palghar district in rain-related incidents since the start of the monsoon this year.

Alert for Gujarat

IMD also issued an alert for Gujarat. It has been informed that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rainfall and it may continue at isolated places. The MD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various districts till July 24. The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad districts. Additionally, there is a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist says, "At present, the monsoon is in the active phase... So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places."

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas. In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.