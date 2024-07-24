Mumbai rains: IMD issues heavy showers alert, traffic snarls and local trains delayed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A bus moves on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rain in the areas of Mumbai and Thane. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also forecasted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated parts of the city and suburbs. Occasional winds at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are also very likely.

BMC has predicted high tides of 4.72 metres and another high tide of 4.20 metres on Wednesday. The average rainfall recorded from July 23 to July 24 has been 26.28 mm.

Local railway services affected in Mumbai

Additionally, the Central Railway locals in Mumbai have been delayed today (July 24). The delay occurred due to a technical issue between the Matunga and Sion stations. As per information from the Central Railway, the local train in the up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes from 7:45 am to 8:20 am on the fast line due to the overhead wires.

Few trains were diverted on the slow line which resulted in a 15 minutes delay in the time table of all the local trains. Previously, rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday early in the morning. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. The police, in its advisory, said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued.

IMD orange alert warning

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.

