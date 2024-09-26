Mumbai rains: Civic body panel to probe 45-year-old woman's tragic death after she falls in open drain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A 45-year-old woman falls in open drain amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Mumbai rains: The Mumbai civic body today (September 26) announced a high-level probe into the death of a 45-year-old woman after falling in a stormwater drain in Mumbai amid heavy rains. The incident occurred at 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate no.8 of MIDC, Andheri East, police earlier said.

The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad. Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

High-level inquiry ordered to probe woman's tragic death

'BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident where a woman died after falling into an open drainage. The report is to be submitted within three days,' said BMC.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a three-member committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner (zone 3) Devidas Kshirsagar, will submit its report on the incident within three days.

Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and chief engineer (vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh are the other two members of the committee.

Know more about the incident

The incident occurred at around 9:20 pm on September 25 near gate number 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, BMC officials said. The victim was later identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

BMC officials said, "A 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors."

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.