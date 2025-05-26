Mumbai rain throws life out of gear: Trains, flights affected, traffic jams reported in waterlogged roads Hours of heavy rainfall gave way to waterlogging in several low-lying areas such as King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, and Dadar station, leading to disruptions in vehicular traffic.

Mumbai:

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning lashed Mumbai on Monday morning throwing normal life out of gear. The incessant rainfall coupled with storm disrupted the sub urban rail services, flight operations and caused traffic snarls due to poor visibility and waterlogging in several parts of the city officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at the Nariman Point fire station with 104 mm, followed by the A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and the Municipal Head Office (80 mm).

IMD Mumbai has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of the city over the next 24 hours. "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain at isolated places in city and suburbs,” the weather department forecast.

Flight operations impacted

The thunderstorms also impacted the flight operations for Mumbai airport. Issuing a travel advisory, Air India on Monday asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport,” the airlines wrote in X.

Waterlogging in several pockets of city

Hours of heavy rainfall gave way to waterlogging in several low-lying areas such as King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, and Dadar station, leading to disruptions in vehicular traffic.

Civic officials said that Mumbai has been experiencing continuous rainfall since last night, with the island city receiving heavier showers compared to the suburban areas.

Heavy rains delay rail services

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on the Central Railway tracks at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, and Badlapur stations, causing a slowdown in train movement during the morning rush hour.

"The movement of suburban locals is on, but with reduced speed at few locations," said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway. Commuters reported delays in trains heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway stated that there was no waterlogging on its tracks and services were operating normally along its corridor, although some passengers reported minor delays.

(With PTI inputs)