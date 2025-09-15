Mumbai rain update: IMD issues heavy rain alert, traffic disruptions likely in key areas. Check full list Mumbai rains today brought heavy downpours across the city early Monday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain in Mumbai throughout the day. An orange alert has been issued for several regions, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and parts of the Konkan belt.

Mumbai:

Heavy rain in Mumbai began late Sunday night and continued into the early hours of September 15, 2025, causing significant waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. According to Mumbai rain news reports, rainfall intensity peaked between 2:00 AM and 5:30 AM.

Mumbai rains today: Area-wise rainfall data

Between 8:30 AM on September 14 and 5:30 AM on September 15, Mumbai recorded varying levels of rainfall:

Colaba: 88.2 mm

Bandra: 82.0 mm

Byculla: 73.0 mm

Tata Power: 70.5 mm

Juhu: 45.0 mm

Santacruz: 36.6 mm

Mahalaxmi: 36.5 mm

Mumbai weather today: IMD forecasts more rain

According to the Mumbai weather today forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in:

Mumbai

Thane

Raigad

Beed

Ahilyanagar

Pune

Latur

The IMD has issued an orange alert for these regions, warning of:

Moderate to intense spells of rain

Thunderstorms

Gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 km/h

Potential lightning strikes

Rains in Mumbai today live:

A real-time update from Mumbai Nowcast posted at 4:30 AM on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Very heavy rains since last 3 hours across South-Central Mumbai. More non-stop heavy rains to continue at least next 2 hours. Waterlogging likely in many areas. #MumbaiRains”

Residents also shared live videos and photos on social media, using hashtags like #MumbaiRain, #MumbaiWeather, and #RainsInMumbaiTodayLive, showing flooded roads and stranded vehicles.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion reported

As per the latest Mumbai rain news, multiple areas in South and Central Mumbai are facing waterlogging. Local train services are running with minor delays, and traffic congestion has been reported on major roads including:

Western Express Highway

Eastern Freeway

Sion-Panvel Expressway

Commuters are advised to check traffic updates and plan travel accordingly.

Extended Mumbai weather forecast

Mumbai weather today: September 15

Max Temp: 29°C | Min Temp: 24°C

Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms.

September 16

Max: 28°C | Min: 23°C

Forecast: Generally cloudy with moderate rainfall throughout the day.

September 17–20

Consistent Mumbai rain is expected over the next several days, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 29°C. The sky will remain cloudy, and rain is likely to persist through the week.

Pune weather update

The IMD has also issued:

Orange Alert: Pune and Satara Ghats

Yellow Alert: Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv

What to expect in the coming hours

Intermittent but heavy rains in Mumbai today live

Possible waterlogging in low-lying areas

Traffic delays across the city

Power outages in some localities due to thunderstorms

As rain in Mumbai continues to intensify, residents are urged to stay indoors where possible, avoid flood-prone zones, and follow updates from the India Meteorological Department and Mumbai traffic police. For the latest Mumbai rains news, stay connected to real-time weather updates and advisories.