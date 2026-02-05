Mumbai-Pune expressway chaos: Industrialist airlifts himself after being stuck for 8 hours in traffic The tanker overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway around 5 pm on Tuesday, triggering a massive traffic congestion that left thousands of vehicles stranded for hours on the busy expressway.

Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta took a helicopter to return to the city after being stranded for nearly eight hours on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway amid a massive traffic jam caused by an overturned gas tanker. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA Mobility, in a post on X, said he took a helicopter to get back to Pune on Wednesday after being stuck for eight hours. He also posted some aerial shots of the massive traffic jam on the expressway.

Commuters were stuck on the expressway for over 30 hours after the tanker accident on Tuesday evening, as it led to the suspension of traffic movement for safety reasons due to leakage of the highly flammable gas from the vehicle.

Reacting to the prolonged traffic disruption, he said such incidents highlight the need for better emergency preparedness on high-speed corridors like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. "Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for "one gas tanker". For such emergencies, there should be planned exit points at different locations on the expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return," Mehta said in his post on Wednesday.

Helipads cost less than Rs 10 lakh to build and require less than an acre of land. These should be made mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation, he suggested.

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored in the early hours of Thursday, nearly 33 hours after a gas tanker overturned in the Khandala Ghat section. The tanker, which was carrying highly flammable propylene gas, was cleared from near the Adoshi tunnel, allowing vehicular movement to resume at 1.46 am, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said.

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway, India’s first six-lane, access-controlled, tolled concrete expressway, stretches 94.5 km and connects Mumbai, Raigad and Navi Mumbai with Pune.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday on the Mumbai-bound carriageway, triggering massive traffic snarls on the busy stretch. At the peak of congestion, queues of stranded vehicles stretched up to 20 km.

Thousands of commuters, including women and children, were stuck in their vehicles for several hours, facing severe hardship due to the lack of food, drinking water and toilet facilities.

