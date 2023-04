Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at producer Vinod Bhanushali's office and some other Bollywood production houses over allegations of tax evasion.

The raids are currently underway at the premises of Jayantilal Gada too, Income Tax officials informed.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ | Ronit Roy reveals being betrayed by 'Bhai'; concerned Smriti Irani asks ‘Kya hua?'

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt gets a cozy hug from Ranbir Kapoor as they step out to oversee new home in Mumbai | Pics