Mumbai: Prison officer attacked by inmate at Arthur Road Jail, case registered against accused Mumbai: Jail authorities reported that following the attack, Affan went on to hurl abuses and interfere with official duties, displaying blatant disrespect toward the prison staff.

Mumbai:

A violent incident was reported on Saturday (September 27) at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, when a jail officer attempting to break up a fight among inmates was suddenly attacked. The officer, Rakesh Chavan, intervened after inmate Affan Saifuddin Khan began quarreling with two to three other prisoners inside his barrack.

Sudden assault on officer

While trying to pacify the situation, Chavan was taken by surprise when Khan head-butted him directly on the head, causing severe injuries near the officer’s right eye. The unexpected assault left him bleeding and injured. Chavan was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Accused’s behaviour after attack

According to jail authorities, even after the assault, Affan continued hurling abuses and disrupted official work, showing complete disregard for the prison staff. His aggressive behaviour has raised concerns about discipline and inmate management inside the high-security jail.

Police complaint and investigation

Based on Officer Chavan’s complaint, a formal case has been registered against the accused inmate at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station. The police are now probing the matter thoroughly and are also examining whether the incident might have links to an ongoing gang rivalry among inmates.

Prison officer Rakesh Chavan, who tried to meddle in and stop a fight between inmates, was attacked at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was seriously injured in the attack, suffering a serious head injury, particularly near his right eye. The accused inmate, Affan Saifuddin Khan, initially fought with two or three inmates in his barrack. When officer Rakesh Chavan tried to stop him, Affan hit the officer with his head. The unsuspecting Chavan was seriously injured in this sudden attack and was immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital. Even after the attack, Affan continued to abuse and obstruct official work. Police are also investigating whether this incident is linked to a gang war between inmates. Based on the complaint of the injured officer, Rakesh Chavan, a case has been registered against the accused, Affan, at the N.M. Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police are conducting further investigations into the incident: Arthur Road Jail Authority

Jail Authorities’ statement

Arthur Road Jail authorities confirmed the attack, emphasising that despite regular monitoring, sudden violent outbursts by inmates pose serious challenges. The ongoing investigation will focus on both the immediate assault and the underlying tensions that may have triggered the fight.