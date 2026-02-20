Mumbai pollution: Toxic smog chokes city; AQI soars past 300 in multiple areas

Mumbai:

India’s financial hub, Mumbai, is grappling with intense air pollution, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 344, placing it in the “very poor” category. Residents awoke on Friday to a blanket of haze and significantly reduced visibility across the city.

By 8 am, the temperature stood at 25°C. There was no rainfall, and only mild winds were recorded, blowing at speeds of 3 to 5 km per hour.

Mumbai reels under severe pollution

The concentration of PM2.5 stood at 181 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 was recorded at 210 micrograms per cubic metre.

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Visuals from the Worli area show vehicles moving on the road amid a layer of haze over the sky.

Bombay HC forms committe

Last month, the Bombay High Court constituted a high-powered committee (HPC) headed by a former Supreme Court judge to ensure adherence to its November 2023 directives aimed at curbing air pollution in Mumbai and surrounding regions.

The committee has also been tasked with recommending measures to further reduce pollution levels.

The court also criticised civic authorities for their inadequate monitoring of the situation.

GRAP 2 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR

On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management announced the lifting of GRAP Stage-II restrictions in Delhi-NCR, following an improvement in air quality due to shifting weather conditions.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded 214 at 4 pm today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in poor or moderate category in coming days," PTI quoted a CAQM official as saying.