Mumbai Police trace and reunite missing 74-year-old woman with family

A 74-year-old woman suffering from partial memory loss was rescued by the Bhoiwada Police on June 4 (Wednesday) after being found outside KEM Hospital in Mumbai, said a news report of Mid-Day. Identified as Pramilaben Vyas, a resident of Sanskar Nagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the elderly woman had reportedly gone missing several days earlier and had been living on the streets after losing her memory upon arrival in Mumbai.

According to officials, Vyas had travelled alone from Ahmedabad to Mumbai carrying Rs 2 lakh in cash. She is believed to have experienced memory loss after reaching Borivli railway station and subsequently spent at least three nights outside KEM Hospital.

Constable Sanjay Kashinath Pote of the Bhoiwada police station discovered her lying roadside and immediately notified the station’s Nirbhaya team. The team, comprising API Rekha Bhanage, PSI Radhika Patil, and Constables Trupti Chavan, Tejaswini Kamble, and Rakhi Rajput, responded swiftly, bringing the woman to the police station, where she was provided food and water.

Police recovers cash worth Rs 2 lakh

During a search of her belongings, officers found Rs 2 lakh in cash and a slip of paper with a phone number. On contacting the number, they reached Bhupendra Joshi, a cable operator in Ahmedabad, who identified the woman and helped connect the police with her family.

Further inquiries led the police to her daughter, Neeta Mehta, who resides in Mumbai's Mulund area. A video call confirmed Vyas’s identity, and she was soon reunited with her daughter. The cash was also safely returned.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vyas had left her home in Ahmedabad following a domestic dispute with her daughter-in-law. Before leaving, she withdrew Rs 2 lakh and decided to travel to Mumbai to meet her daughter. Unfortunately, the emotional distress may have contributed to her temporary memory loss upon arrival.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane, DCP Ragasudha R, and ACP Ghanshyam Palange, with Senior Inspector Sachin Kadam leading the team tasked with tracing the woman’s identity and coordinating her safe return.