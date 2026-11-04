Mumbai Police tightens firecracker rules, unlicensed sale and storage banned till December 2

Mumbai:

Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai Police have tightened restrictions on the sale and storage of firecrackers across the city, issuing an order prohibiting several activities involving fireworks in public places without a valid police licence. The restrictions will remain in force from November 3 to December 2, keeping the upcoming festive season and public safety concerns in focus. The order applies to the Brihanmumbai area under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Under the directive, individuals and establishments cannot sell, store, display or transport firecrackers for commercial sale in public places without obtaining the necessary police licence.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan. The directive was issued under the Maharashtra Police Act to prevent obstruction or danger to the public, an official said. "No person at any public place within the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry, or expose for the purpose of sale any firecrackers or fireworks without a licence granted by the designated police officer or the State Government," the order stated.

What activities are prohibited under Mumbai Police order?

According to the order, the following activities will be prohibited in public places without a valid police licence:

Selling firecrackers without police authorisation.

Storing or possessing firecrackers in public places without a licence.

Displaying fireworks without the required permission.

Transporting firecrackers for the purpose of sale without a valid licence.

Anyone found violating these restrictions will face legal action under the applicable provisions, the official said.

Who issued the order and under which law?

The directive was issued by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Executive Magistrate, Mumbai Police. Pathan exercised powers vested in him under Section 33(1)(h) and Section 10(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, to impose the restrictions. The order covers the Brihanmumbai area falling under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and will remain effective for one month, from November 3 to December 2.

The restrictions are intended to ensure that firecracker-related activities are carried out only with the necessary authorisation, helping authorities maintain public order and safety during the festive season, as per officials.

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