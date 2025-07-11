Mumbai Police registers non-cognisable offence against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in canteen worker assault Despite the widespread criticism, the two-time MLA from Buldhana has refused to express any regret, stating that he would repeat his actions if needed.

Mumbai:

A non-cognisable offence was filed against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in connection with the assault of a canteen worker at the MLA hostel, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

According to a police official, "The process to file the offence is underway at the Marine Drive police station." The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, sparked a political and public uproar after a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the video, Gaikwad is seen punching and slapping the canteen worker. He reportedly accused the staff of serving stale food.

Gaikwad refuses to express any regret

Despite the widespread criticism, the two-time MLA from Buldhana has refused to express any regret, stating that he would repeat his actions if needed. Mumbai Police have begun legal procedures under non-cognisable offence provisions.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there was no need for the police to wait for a formal complaint to initiate a probe into the incident where Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted a canteen staffer for serving him "stale food".

What had happened in the incident?

Viral video footage showing Gaikwad slapping and punching an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for serving "stale food" drew widespread condemnation from the government and opposition.

In the video, the Buldhana MLA is seen confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell a packet of dal before slapping and punching him. CM Fadnavis earlier denounced the incident, saying such behaviour sends a "wrong message" about legislators misusing their power.

Gaikwad had ordered dinner from the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen in south Mumbai on Tuesday night and found the dal and rice delivered to his room to be stale and foul-smelling.

Angered by this, he stormed into the canteen to confront the manager. Eyewitnesses corroborated that he became furious and hit a canteen operator during the altercation. The MLA claimed that by serving such food, the canteen operators were "playing with the lives of people."

(With PTI inputs)