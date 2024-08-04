Mumbai Police recovers Rs 100 crore defrauded money from cyber fraudsters, redresses 35,918 complaints

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Mumbai police on Sunday revealed that it has recovered around Rs 100 crore of defrauded money from cyber fraudsters. The money belonged to people who were duped over the past seven months, officials said on Sunday. According to Mumbai police officials, around 35,918 victims had filed complaints with Mumbai cyber police through the cyber helpline number 1930 after being cheated by fraudsters.

Action taken on 35,918 complaints

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Dutta Nalawade said that action was taken on all 35,918 complaints of cyber fraud. The complaints were related to share trading, courier calls, investment schemes, threats of digital arrest, and online transactions, among others. Besides, he also urged people to use the 1930 helpline number to report any financial cyber fraud-related complaints. "If any kind of financial fraud occurs, call 1930 immediately. After receiving the complaint on the helpline, three officers and 50 constables working in three shifts contact the banks and their nodal personnel to stop the transaction," DCP Nalawade said.

Cyber fraudsters adopt new methods: DCP

"To prevent further transfers, the accounts of the accused are also frozen. The helpline number 1930 has become a lifeline for the people," the DCP added. He also emphasised that cyber fraudsters are adopt new methods to trap and extort money from people.

(With ANI Inputs)

