Mumbai Police receives mail threatening to target Narendra Modi cricket stadium

The Mumbai Police Control Room on Thursday received an email threatening to attack the cricket stadium named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the mail, a demand of Rs 500 crore from the government has been made. They have also demanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to surrender.

The sender has also asked the Mumbai Police to reply to the mail. Probe is underway

Earlier cases of threat call

In July, the Mumbai Police received a call threatening to carry out an attack like the 26/11-like Mumbai terror attacks. The call was received on Mumbai’s traffic control room number around 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller also spoke about targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown caller.

The police had also earlier received a bomb threat to blow up Taj Hotel which sent the security agencies into a tizzy. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigated the matter and found out that the number from which the threat call was received is registered in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. After tracing the location, it was found that the caller, Jagdamba Prasad Singh (36) was in Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai. Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak of Unit 9 of Crime Branch and his team reachead and took him into custody. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 505(1)(B) of the IPC. Police is further probing the case.