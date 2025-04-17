Mumbai Police launches 24x7 helpline numbers for victims amid rising cases of 'digital arrest' scam An official from the Mumbai Police claimed that the cases of digital arrest scam have increased alarmingly in the last couple of years. The helpline numbers will operate 24x7 to ensure round-the-clock support for potential victims, he added.

In a move to combat the growing menace of digital arrest scams, Mumbai Police launched two dedicated helpline numbers on Wednesday to assist people who may find themselves caught in such fraudulent situations. The helpline numbers are 7715004444 and 7400086666. These numbers will operate 24x7 to ensure round-the-clock support for potential victims, an official said.

The initiative comes in response to a worrying surge in cases related to digital arrest fraud over the past couple of years. These scams usually involve cybercriminals posing as law enforcement or government officials, tricking people into believing they are under investigation and coercing them into transferring money or sharing sensitive information, the official said.

In such scams, fraudsters call a person posing as officials of law enforcement agencies such as police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs, and claim that their mobile number, Aadhaar or bank account has been used for money laundering or some other illegal activity, he added. The person is told they are under "digital arrest", and must not disconnect the call or even leave the room where they are and contact anyone including police. They are then asked to transfer money to certain bank accounts. Scared, a person is very likely to follow the instructions in such cases, and end up losing money to cyber criminals, some of them operating from outside India.

If they receive any such call, people should contact the helpline numbers, the police official said. In case of an emergency, Mumbai Police can also send their teams to the victim's place, he added.

What is a 'digital arrest'?

A "digital arrest" is a scam tactic where cybercriminals pose as police officers or government officials on video or audio calls. The scammers intimidate victims into believing they are under arrest or investigation for involvement in illegal activities. The criminals use this fear to extort money, threatening legal consequences unless a payment is made. In some cases, they even force victims to stay on video calls to ensure compliance.

