Mumbai Police ramps up security, issues strict directions for Holi celebrations | Details The Mumbai Police has issued the prohibitory order for the Holi celebrations to ensure public peace and safety. The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from March 12 to March 17.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued strict preventive orders for the residents of the city for celebrating the Holi. To maintain law and order during the festival of Holi, Mumbai Police has issued strict prohibitory orders against indecent behavior, including making obscene gestures and throwing color-filled balloons at people.

In this order, the police have banned any activity that disrupts public order and safety during the festival. The police have said that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the order from March 12 to March 18

What Mumbai Police directions say?

Mumbai Police has imposed a complete ban on the following:

Public utterances of obscene words or slogans or singing of obscene songs.

The use of gestures or mimetic representations and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend the dignity, decency or morality.

The practice of spraying or throwing colored water, dyes or powder on pedestrians.

Preparation and/or throwing of balloons filled with colored or plain water or any liquid.

The Mumbai Police has stated that any person found violating the orders or abets the disobedience thereof shall be punished under section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Security ramped up

The police made tight security arrangements across the city for Holi. As per the Mumbai Police, around 11,000 police personnel will be deployed. 7 Additional Commissioners of Police, 19 DCPs and 1,767 police officers including 51 ACPs and 9,145 police personnel will be deployed for police security. Apart from this, SRPF platoon, RCP platoon, Quick Response Team, Bomb Disposal Squad and Home Guards will also be deployed in sensitive areas. Police security arrangements will be made at various places and campaigns will be run against drink and drive. Mumbai Police will also keep a close eye on those who drive under the influence of alcohol, misbehave with women and sell narcotics. Mumbai Police has appealed to everyone to celebrate Holi festival by following the rules and regulations.