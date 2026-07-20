Mumbai Police imposes prohibitory orders from July 23 to August 6; assembly of five or more barred

New Delhi:

Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders to bar gatherings of five or more people across the city from July 23 to August 6. The officials stated that the move is due to apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

Under the order, the processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions, etc are prohibited. The order was passed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Order issued after inputs of public order disturbance

The Police passed the order after receiving inputs from various sources of a possibility of disturbance to public order, danger to human lives and loss of property. This necessitated the preventive measures. "The restrictions will remain in force from 12.01 am on July 23 until midnight on August 6 across the areas under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai," the order said.

Marriage-related functions and funeral gatherings exempted

The order, however, exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs and cooperative societies, social gatherings of clubs and associations for routine business, assemblies at cinema halls, theatres and other spots of public entertainment.

However, the order exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs, and cooperative societies, routine business meetings of clubs and associations, and gatherings at cinema halls, theatres, and other public entertainment venues.

Court and Government gatherings also exempted

Moreover, the order also excludes gatherings at courts, government offices, and local bodies for official purposes, as well as academic activities in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. It further exempts assemblies at factories, shops, and commercial establishments engaged in regular business operations. Additionally, the order does not apply to other assemblies and processions that have been authorised by the respective zonal DCPs and their supervisory officers.

"Legal proceedings or investigations relating to violations committed during the period of enforcement may continue even after the restrictions lapse, and penalties for contravention may be imposed as if the order remained in force," the order said. The police further stated that the order would be promulgated by displaying copies at prominent public places, courts and government offices, and through public announcements and media. Recently, the Delhi Police also imposed such an order, barring the gathering of five or more people in New Delhi in the wake of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed march to the Parliament on July 20.

(With PTI Inputs)

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