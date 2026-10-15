Mumbai Police gives CJP permission for 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan on Friday

Mumbai:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been granted permission to organise the 'Lehrao Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday (October 16), the police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya said on Thursday that permission has been given for Azad Maidan. "The organisers have declared that the protest will take place at Azad Maidan only," the DCP said.

Another official said permission was granted since Azad Maidan is a designated protest site.

Delhi Police allows small gathering during CJP's Tiranga march

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police urged people to stay away from the gathering, while indicating that a select group may be allowed to assemble at a suitable location to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem.

This comes as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged people to join the "Lehra do Tiranga" march carrying the national flag at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Delhi Police appeals to protesters and the general public not to participate in any gathering that violates the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which is currently in force. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders. The Delhi Police urges everyone to refrain from disrupting the peace and order established in the area and to avoid creating a situation that could hinder the operations of local businesses and shopkeepers," the DCP said.

The police may consider arrangements for a limited gathering at a suitable location to allow participants to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem. "However, the Delhi Police may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem," the police said.

Why did CJP call 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally?

The rally has been organised to express solidarity with party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the CJP said in a press release.

"The programme, scheduled between 10 am and 5 pm on October 16, has been announced in response to the arrests linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar, where the two leaders and other party members allegedly entered the now-denotified protest site without permission and unfurled the national flag. Delhi Police have cited repeated violations of law and attempts to disturb public peace. The two leaders were sent to five days of judicial custody," it stated.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar in the national capital and raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The arrests came a day after the Union Home Ministry withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site.

(With PTI inputs)

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