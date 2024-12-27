Friday, December 27, 2024
     
New Year 2025: Mumbai Police deploys over 14,000 cops to keep vigilance amid celebrations

New Year 2025: 'Nakabandi' (police checkposts) will be in place on important roads, he said, adding that there will be a special drive against drunk driving in the city.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Dec 27, 2024 22:40 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 23:55 IST
Policeman patrol area of the Gateway Of India in Mumbai.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Policeman patrol area of the Gateway Of India in Mumbai.

New Year 2025: More than 14,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, officials said on Friday. The police are expecting large gatherings at prominent and popular places, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach and Bandstand in suburban Bandra on December 31.

People will also throng places like hotels, restaurants and other such commercial establishments to ring in the New Year.

In view of this, police are gearing up to maintain law and order in the city, they said. Accordingly, 12,048 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and 8 Additional Commissioners of Police-rank officers will be part of the security arrangements, he said.

Besides this, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Riot Control Police platoon and Home Guards will also be deployed for the security, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing, creating a commotion, and selling illicit liquors and drugs, the official said, adding that a special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning.

