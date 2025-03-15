Mumbai: Police bust sex racket in Powai area, rescue four struggling female actors Mumbai Police laid a trap at a hotel in Powai and nabbed the accused who pushed the struggling actresses into flesh trade. One among the four rescued actresses had worked in a Hindi TV serial.

Mumbai Police on Friday busted a prostitution racket and arrested a person involved in it. As per the information shared by the officials, the racket was run in the city's Powai area. Providing details, the officials said that four struggling actresses, including an actress who has worked in Hindi TV serials, were also rescued from the hotel.

It is alleged that all of them were pushed into flesh trade by the arrested Shyam Sundar Arora. Officials said that Powai Police took this action based on intel.

Police laid trap at hotel

The official said, "Following specific information, the police laid a trap at the hotel and apprehended a man, identified as Shyam Sunder Arora, for pushing women into the flesh trade. Four struggling female actors were rescued." He said that one of the actresses who have been rescued has worked in Hindi television serials.

The officer said that a case had been registered against the accused person and his associate under sections of BNS and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Powai police station. He said that the investigation of the case is going on.

Racket busted in Thane

Notably, a few days ago, the police arrested an agent while busting a prostitution racket running in Maharashtra's Thane. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane city police busted the racket in Daighar's Gotheghar Phata area last week. Two women were also rescued in this action.

Chetna Chaudhary, senior inspector of AHTC, said that the raid was conducted based on the information. He said that a 40-year-old man named Dinesh Govind Prasad was arrested as soon as Prasad reached a restaurant with two victims.

(With inputs from agencies)