Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Police arrest 206 people during anti-drugs drive in five days

Anti-drugs drive: Mumbai Police have arrested as many as 206 people in drug-related cases during a special drive conducted in the last five days, said an official on Saturday (April 29). The police the people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the Mumbai Police, the cases have been registered against 4,276 people. The police have also razed atleast 866 unlicensed tobacco shops in a crackdown under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA), the official said.

206 people arrested in 161 cases

The official said that the city police began anti-drugs drive earlier this week and the operation will continue in the coming days. “In the last five days, 206 people have been arrested in 161 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

At least 48 persons were arrested in the last 24 hours alone and drugs such as mephedrone, ganja, charas, heroin, among other banned substances were seized from them, he said.

“As many as 881 cases were registered under the COTPA and 241 illegal tobacco shops were demolished in the last 24 hours,” the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Mumbai police busts sex racket in Goregaon; two models rescued, one female casting director arrested

Also Read: Maharashtra: 30 IPS officers transferred, promoted in major reshuffle