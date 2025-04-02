Mumbai, other cities in Maharashtra to get e-bike taxis: Check fare, rules and other guidelines Mumbai bike taxi: This new initiative will give a new option to the passengers, which will provide them the facility of e-bike taxi along with local train, metro, BEST bus, taxi and auto.

Mumbai bike taxi: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the introduction of electric-bike taxis in cities with a population of at least one lakh. This initiative aims to benefit single passengers traveling up to 15 km and will be applicable in multiple urban centers across the state, including Mumbai. With this new service, commuters will have an additional transport option alongside local trains, metro, BEST buses, taxis, and autos.

10,000 jobs expected to be created

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that the introduction of electric-bike taxis will generate over 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and a similar number across the rest of Maharashtra. He emphasised that only e-bikes with a proper partition between the rider and pillion passenger, along with a roof for monsoon protection, will be permitted for passenger transport.

The announcement came after the weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House, where the proposal to introduce e-bike taxis in major urban areas was approved. While the policy framework has been approved, Sarnaik mentioned that the revenue model is still being finalized and will be announced soon. Passenger safety and affordability will remain top priorities in the implementation of this initiative.

What is a bike taxi?

'Bike taxi' usually refers to a ride-hailing service that uses motorcycles or other two-wheelers to ferry passengers.

"Children of autorickshaw and taxi drivers affiliated with government-certified corporations and boards can apply for e-bike taxis. They would be given aid of Rs 10,000, and they can raise the remaining funds through loans," Sarnaik noted.

What did the minister say about the fare?

The minister said, this is the first step towards a pollution-free Maharashtra. "We will decide the tariffs. If a single passenger has to spend Rs 100 for travel, we will work on how it can be done for around Rs 30-40," maintained the minister.

What are the rules of bike taxi?

Only electric bikes will be allowed

Electric bikes will be yellow in colour

GPS is mandatory in bikes

Insurance cover for driver and passenger will have to be provided

Driver's background will be checked

Those who collect 50 e-bikes will get permission

Rules for women's safety

Transport Minister further said that until now, single passengers had to pay nearly three times the fare when using rickshaws and taxis. The introduction of e-bike taxis aims to eliminate this inconvenience for commuters. "A distance limit of 15 km has been set for e-bike taxi operations. Additionally, any aggregator who collects at least 50 e-bikes will be granted operational permission under the new policy," he said.

