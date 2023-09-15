Mumbai: Non-AC double-decker bus conducts last ride, passengers turn emotional | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People click photos of a red non-AC double-decker bus of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), parked at a depot, in Mumbai

Mumbai: In an emotional moment for Mumbaikers, city's non-AC double-decker bus conducted its last ride as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has replaced Non-AC double-decker buses with AC ones.

Speaking on the matter, an emotional passenger Yatin Angre said, "Today is an emotional day, we all got emotional... my father used to take me out on this bus since I was a child and I have more than 2000 models of double-decker bus. I request BEST to keep these buses in a museum style."

ALSO READ | Ganeshotsav 2023: Mumbaikars get first glimpse of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja | WATCH