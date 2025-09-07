Mumbai's Nair Hospital receives bomb threat, police launch investigation Upon receiving the bomb threat, the hospital administration immediately alerted the Mumbai Police. Security teams promptly conducted a comprehensive search of the hospital premises but found no suspicious items or evidence of explosives.

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s Nair Hospital received a threatening email alleging a bomb threat late Saturday night, causing an immediate security alert at the prominent healthcare facility. The suspicious email was sent directly to the hospital dean’s official email ID around 11:00 pm, prompting quick action by hospital authorities and local police.

Prompt response and security sweep

Upon receiving the threat, the hospital administration promptly informed the Mumbai Police. Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious objects or evidence of explosives. The police have since launched a full investigation into the source of the email and are working to trace and identify the sender.

Ongoing police investigation

Authorities are meticulously examining all leads around the email threat with heightened patrols and surveillance around the hospital and nearby areas. The police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This event comes amidst a background of increased security measures across Mumbai in recent months, including at other hospitals and critical infrastructure.

About two days ago, an unidentified individual sent a threat email targeting Mumbai Airport. In response, the police have registered a case following all established protocols and are actively searching for the person responsible for sending the threatening email.

Noida astrologer arrested for sending hoax terror threat

A 51-year-old Noida resident, Ashwani Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly sending a fake terror threat message to the Mumbai Police, claiming that 14 terrorists had infiltrated the city with explosives. The accused purportedly sent the message to frame a man who had filed a case against him and to take revenge, police said on Saturday.

The threat and arrest

On Thursday, Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp message warning that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai carrying 400 kg of RDX planted in 34 vehicles. The message mentioned a group called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' and raised alarm just days ahead of the large-scale Anant Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

Tracing the origin of the message to Noida, Sector 113 police acted swiftly to arrest Ashwani Kumar from his residence in Sector 79 and handed him over to Mumbai Police, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Shukla.

Motive behind the hoax threat

Investigations revealed that Kumar, who described himself as an astrologer and vastu expert, sent the threatening message to the Mumbai Police using the name of his former friend, Firoz, who had filed a case against Kumar in Patna in 2023, leading to his three-month jail term. The message was part of a vendetta to falsely implicate Firoz and settle personal scores.

Police response and ongoing proceedings

The Mumbai Police registered a case at Worli police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, and digital devices from Kumar. The police have advised citizens against believing rumours and assured heightened security and thorough investigations to prevent any threat to public safety.