Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: 76 km stretch to open on June 5, travel time to be reduced to 8 hours

Mumbai:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to inaugurate the final stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway between Igatpuri in Nashik and Amane in Thane on June 5. Once inaugurated, the 76-km stretch of the 701-km highway will be opened to traffic. This has been confirmed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) managing director Anil Gaikwad.

Gaikwad told Hindustan Times that the work on this stretch has been completed and CM Fadnavis will inaugurate it on Thursday.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Check project cost

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway’s 76-km stretch was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,182 crore, which was jointly shared by the MSRDC and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Once the stretch is opened to the public, the 701-km expressway will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from 16 hours to eight hours.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Check features

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has three interchanges at Igatpuri, Kutghar in Shahapur, and Amane in Thane. The express also has a 7.8-km tunnel, which is the longest in the entire country.

Currently, the commuters using the old Mumbai-Nashik highway have to ascend 450 metres on the Western Ghats via serpentine roads through the Kasara Ghat.

The expressway has been designed for speeds up to 150 km per hour, the Rs 55,000-crore highway incorporates 33 major bridges, 274 minor bridges, 65 flyovers and six tunnels, including the longest one at Kasara Ghat. It passes through 10 districts and 390 villages. Once operational, the expressway will boost travel, trade and development across Maharashtra.