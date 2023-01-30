Mumbai: Fire breaks out at multi-storey residential building in Sion Koliwada area; no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Fire breaks out at multi-storey residential building in Sion Koliwada area

Mumbai fire: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a flat in a 19-storey residential building in Mumbai on Monday. According to a fire official, there was no report of any casualty.

He further said that the fire brigade received a call at around 12.30 pm about the blaze in a flat on the seventh floor of Om Shiv Shakti housing society on MA Road in Sion Koliwada area.

It was a 'level-1' (minor) fire

Four fire engines, a water tanker and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by around 1.30 pm, he said. It was a "level-1" (minor) fire, the official said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier on January 7, a massive fire had broken out in a two-story building in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai. According to a civic official, at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Fire at multi-storey building in Lower Parel

Notably, the blaze had erupted at the building which was located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jama Masjid.

(With PTI inputs)