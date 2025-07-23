Mumbai monsoon fury: Several houses collapse in seconds as heavy rains wreak havoc | Video Mumbai rains: Mumbai and its neighbouring regions have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various Maharashtra districts.

Mumbai:

As heavy rains continue to lash over Mumbai and neighbouring regions amid the monsoon season, a video went viral on social media platforms showing several houses built on a hilltop collapsing within seconds due to the incessant downpour. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Around five to six houses situated on a hill near Omega High School in the Khindipada area of Bhandup in Mumbai collapsed due to continuous heavy rainfall. Fortunately, the houses had been evacuated in advance as a safety precaution, which helped prevent any casualties.

According to reports, the houses collapsed on Tuesday evening, and nearby residents captured the incident.

IMD issues orange alert, high tide expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan region, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. In Mumbai's western suburbs, intermittent rain has been falling continuously since the morning, raising concerns over waterlogging and potential disruption in daily life. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The Andheri subway has been closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Mumbai have issued a high tide alert for Wednesday (July 23), warning of waves reaching up to 4.37 meters (approximately 15 feet). The tidal peak is expected at 11:14 am, prompting precautionary measures along the city’s coastline.

In light of the high tide warning, lifeguards deployed at various beaches have been instructed to remain on high alert. The warning aims to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, especially in low-lying or flood-prone coastal areas. Visitors have also been advised to avoid venturing too close to the sea during high tide hours.

